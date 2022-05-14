×
IPL 2022: Why is Pat Cummins not playing today's KKR vs SRH match?

Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the tournament due to a hip injury.
Rudransh Khurana
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified May 14, 2022 07:51 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders will take the field in their do-or-die clash against SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday without their best bowler from the last match - Pat Cummins.

The Australian Test captain recently picked up a minor hip injury and the recovery time was deemed too long to allow him to participate in the remainder of IPL 2022. The fast-bowler has left the team's bubble for home, with cricket.com.au reporting Cummins wanted to keep himself fit for the hectic period of international cricket ahead.

In his parting message, Cummins thanked his team members for their support saying he would be 'cheering on' the Knight Riders to reach the final. He said:

"I just want to say a huge thanks to everyone. It's great to be based out of a similar side to last year. It feels like you are coming back home. Thanks for looking after the family and to everyone, players, staff and the hotel staff. It's been a great 5-6 weeks. All the best for the last few games. I'll be cheering on. Hopefully, we make it to the finals too."
Sad to leave the @IPL early. Thanks for everything @KKRiders 💜💜 twitter.com/kkriders/statu…

Pat Cummins played five games this season, picking up seven wickets and scoring 63 runs. He played a massive part in the team's whitewash of their most difficult opponents, the Mumbai Indians. He contributed with a 15-ball 56 with the bat in the first match and a brilliant spell of 3/22 with the ball in the second.

Who has replaced Pat Cummins in Knight Riders' playing XI?

A couple of changes in our Playing XI tonight! 💜@winzoofficial #AmiKKR #KKRvSRH #IPL2022 https://t.co/hs4N4HcTtb

The Knight Riders have made two changes to make up for the Aussie's absence. Veteran Indian pacer Umesh Yadav, who missed the last few games due to a calf injury, has returned to the playing XI.

English wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings, who also started in the team's playing XI at the start of the tournament, will take up the open overseas spot by replacing Sheldon Jackson.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakravarthy

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
