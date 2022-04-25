IPL 2022: Why is PBKS' Rishi Dhawan wearing a face shield while bowling vs CSK?

Punjab Kings all-rounder Rishi Dhawan has grabbed everyone's attention in his first match of IPL 2022.

The pace-bowling all-rounder did not get a chance to bat against the Chennai Super Kings. Later in the match, he bowled a decent spell for the Punjab Kings, where he accounted for Shivam Dube's wicket. During his spell, fans noticed that Dhawan was bowling with a protective shield on his face.

It is quite rare to see a bowler bowling with a protective shield but Rishi Dhawan wore one while bowling in IPL 2022 because of a past experience.

Dhawan reportedly got hit on his face by a shot from a batter in Ranji Trophy while he was in the follow-through of his action. Thus, he has made it a rule for himself to wear a face shield while bowling.

Venkata Krishna B @venkatatweets Good on Rishi Dhawan to be wearing a face shield. Was hit on the face by a ball on his follow through during the second round of Ranji Trophy. Had to be taken to hospital for scans. Good on Rishi Dhawan to be wearing a face shield. Was hit on the face by a ball on his follow through during the second round of Ranji Trophy. Had to be taken to hospital for scans.

The cricket universe should also note that another theory is doing rounds on Twitter, with a fan claiming that Dhawan recently suffered a nose injury. To avoid further damage, he bowled with a shield on his face.

Debojit Nath @Deb22dn

#PBKSvCSK For all those wondering why Rishi Dhawan is wearing a face guard : Rishi Dhawan has a nose injury, he dislocated it when a ball hit him during practice and had to go through a minor surgery. To protect it from any further risk of damage, he is wearing it. @rishid100 For all those wondering why Rishi Dhawan is wearing a face guard : Rishi Dhawan has a nose injury, he dislocated it when a ball hit him during practice and had to go through a minor surgery. To protect it from any further risk of damage, he is wearing it. @rishid100#PBKSvCSK

Rishi Dhawan found a place in an IPL playing XI for the first time since 2016

Rishi is a veteran Indian all-rounder who represented the national team in three ODIs and a T20I back in 2016. Interestingly, Dhawan's previous IPL appearance came in 2016 as well, where he played for the Punjab Kings in a match against Rising Pune Supergiant.

He was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team in 2017 but did not play a single match. KKR released him ahead of the 2018 mega-auction and no franchise showed interest in his services from 2018 to 2021.

After some excellent performances in domestic cricket, Dhawan made his return to the IPL this year. The Punjab Kings signed him for ₹55 lakhs at the 2022 mega-auction.

