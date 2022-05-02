IPL 2022: Why is Venkatesh Iyer not playing today's KKR vs RR match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have seemingly run out of patience with last season's star all-rounder, Venkatesh Iyer, snubbing him for their IPL 2022 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhade Stadium on Monday. Young pacer Harshit Rana, who did well on his debut against the Delhi Capitals, has also been dropped.

Venkatesh's inclusion at the top of the order overturned the Knight Riders' IPL 2021 campaign, helping them reach the final. But this year, the left-hander has maaged only132 runs from nine matches at a lowly average of 16.50.

One of the reasons for this is believed to be his shift in position from playing as a finisher for India to an opener in the IPL. He was briefly given a chance in the lower order as well, but his numbers didn't improve much. Critics and fans have also blamed the KKR management for constantly shuffling their playing XI.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer, who will likely have a tough time answering similar questions in the future, announced at the toss that left-arm spinner Anukul Roy will make his debut in Venkatesh's place. He explained that Roy, the joint-highest wicket-taker at the 2018 U-19 World Cup, was picked because he offered a second spin-bowling option. Shreyas said:

"Anukul Roy comes in for Venky. He gives us [options] in all three departments, especially the second spin-bowling option."

Harshit Rana, meanwhile, has been replaced by Shivam Mavi, who has also been in and out of the team. Explaining his inclusion, Shreyas said that Mavi has a "really good track record against the Rajasthan Royals". The right-arm pacer has picked up 12 wickets in seven matches at an average of 16.08 against RR, his best against any IPL team.

The changes are another attempt from last year's finalists to find the right combination and return to winning ways. KKR are currently eighth in the standings, having lost their last five games.

Kolkata Knight Riders' playing 11 without Venkatesh Iyer

The Knight Riders will open the innings with Aaron Finch and Sunil Narine, with Anukul Roy, Baba Indrajith and Andre Russell taking the lower order spots.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Baba Indrajith (wk), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee and Shivam Mavi.

