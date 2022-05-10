"Worst retention of IPL 2022" - Fans brutally troll Kieron Pollard and MI after team's 52-run loss to KKR 

Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered their ninth loss in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) as they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 52 runs on Monday, May 9.

Chasing a target of 166 at the DY Patil Stadium, the Rohit Sharma-led side were bundled out for a paltry score of 113. Barring opener Ishan Kishan, who slammed 51 runs off 43 balls, no other Mumbai batter was able to make an impact during the run chase. Veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard once again failed to help his side cross the line and managed just 15 runs before being run out.

The onus was on the seasoned campaigner to steer his side to victory after they lost crucial wickets at the top. However, the 34-year-old couldn't get going against the KKR bowlers. The swashbuckler has been under the scanner for his form slump and had to face the wrath of fans following the team's embarrassing loss.

The team's followers trolled them mercilessly after their underwhelming performance with the bat. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah stole the show with a stunning fifer in the game. But his efforts went in vain due to the batting collapse.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to the Mumbai Indians' 52-run loss:

@imbanerji @imbanerji @KKRiders @mipaltan @KieronPollard55 knows some personal things about Ambanis and Rohit...thats why he is in the team without any performance for so many years.... @ImRo45 @KKRiders @KieronPollard55 knows some personal things about Ambanis and Rohit...thats why he is in the team without any performance for so many years....@ImRo45 @mipaltan

SaddyShk @ApnaMumbaikar



#IPL2022 If you are looking for red flags in your relationship, just look at @mipaltan and @KieronPollard55 If you are looking for red flags in your relationship, just look at @mipaltan and @KieronPollard55 🔴🔴🔴#IPL2022

Manoj kumar @manoj00670

Pollard has become a liability on this team. Instead play baby AB and drop him. Someone else can do the fielding at long on.. @mipaltan I can't remember when was your day with the bat ??Pollard has become a liability on this team. Instead play baby AB and drop him. Someone else can do the fielding at long on.. @mipaltan I can't remember when was your day with the bat ??Pollard has become a liability on this team. Instead play baby AB and drop him. Someone else can do the fielding at long on..

Dhaval Mehta @DhavalM55633566 @mipaltan No 10. The bottom feeders and laughing stock of this IPL. @mipaltan No 10. The bottom feeders and laughing stock of this IPL.

Harvey dent @Harveydent3003 .

Yaar kahe ko Pollard ko galiya dilwale rahe ho

130 run Bane hai 100 ki strike rate or 10 ki avg se Polly ke is sal.

Bech kar do usko Hey @mipaltan Yaar kahe ko Pollard ko galiya dilwale rahe ho130 run Bane hai 100 ki strike rate or 10 ki avg se Polly ke is sal.Bech kar do usko Hey @mipaltan 💔💔.Yaar kahe ko Pollard ko galiya dilwale rahe ho 130 run Bane hai 100 ki strike rate or 10 ki avg se Polly ke is sal.Bech kar do usko https://t.co/t4Sb8acYEX

prayag sonar @prayag_sonar official song of Mumbai Indians in this IPL official song of Mumbai Indians in this IPL https://t.co/wBI3lnc2k0

MI occupy the last position in IPL points table

The five-time champions' IPL 2022 campaign has been a dismal one. It is worth mentioning that they lost all of their first eight matches in this year's cash-rich league.

Mumbai gave their fans a glimmer of hope by securing two back-to-back wins in the competition. However, their joy was short-lived as they ended up on the losing side on yet another occasion.

Rohit Sharma and Co. became the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race. With just two wins from their eleven games, they are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table and are the wooden spooners.

The Mumbai-based side will next be seen in action on Thursday (May 12) when they take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 59th league match of the season. The contest is scheduled to take place at the Wankhede Stadium.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit