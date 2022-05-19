"Wriddhiman Saha has breathed life into Gujarat's campaign" - Aakash Chopra hails veteran ahead of RCB vs GT in IPL 2022

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has been impressed with veteran wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha's displays for the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the top of the order.

The 37-year-old was initially not a part of GT's playing XI. However, since coming into the team, Saha has scored 281 runs in just eight games with three half-centuries already to his name.

His presence has also helped young Shubman Gill find some form at the other end and has given GT a much-needed stable opening partnership.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra explained how Saha's performances have been a boon for the Titans just when they seemed to be dropping off. He said:

"Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill are doing well at the top of the order. In fact, Saha has breathed life into their campaign because they were getting a bit stuck. Gill is having a decent season but I expected better from him."

Yash Dayal, Sai Kishore have been 'joker in the bag' for GT: Aakash Chopra

The Titans built arguably one of the best bowling attacks in the tournament by picking the likes of Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan. However, Aakash Chopra has been impressed with the uncapped bowlers Yash Dayal and R Sai Kishore.

Dayal has been a revelation for Gujarat, having picked up nine wickets in the six games that he has played. He has provided great support to Shami, Ferguson and Alzarri Joseph. Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore has also been impressive in the limited opportunities he has received.

On this, Chopra stated:

"I have been impressed with Yash Dayal. You would expect good bowling from the likes of Lockie, Shami and Alzarri. But Dayal is like the joker in the bag, out of syllabus question. Sai Kishore has been another joker in the bag."

The Titans might be keen to test their bench strength in what is a dead rubber for them against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tonight (May 19).

