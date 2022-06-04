"Other people used to say that Ashish Sir sees himself in me" - Yash Dayal on Ashish Nehra's role as a mentor while playing for GT in IPL 2022

Yash Dayal has reflected on his stint with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022 and the significant role Ashish Nehra played in getting the best out of him.

Dayal scalped 11 wickets in the nine matches he played for the Titans in the recently concluded edition of the Indian Premier League. He bowled an excellent three-over spell of 1/18 in the title decider against the Rajasthan Royals to help GT become the IPL 2022 champions in their maiden campaign.

During an interaction on India News, Dayal was asked how Nehra mentored him during IPL 2022. He replied:

"I would only like to say that Ashish Sir is like a blessing for me, he is like a fatherly figure. Ashish Sir's talks had so much effect on me, when other people used to see me and him talk, they used to say that Ashish Sir sees himself in me, when he was young."

The Prayagraj-born left-arm pacer also shared the advice he received from the Gujarat Titans' head coach during the tournament. He said:

"He didn't use to put much pressure mentally. He used to say that whatever I have done earlier in the Syed Mushtaq Ali, I have to do the same thing here, just that the exposure is a little more here."

Yash Dayal added that he was just told to enjoy his stint in the prestigious league. He elaborated:

"He said that you have done everything for such things only, so just go and express yourself, that you will not get a better platform than this and it is very important to enjoy this thing."

A host of Gujarat Titans players have lauded Ashish Nehra's role in their title-winning run in IPL 2022. They have pointed out that the former Indian pacer always asked them to take it easy and not to take too much stress.

"He used to come specially to get me to bowl in the nets" - Yash Dayal on Ashish Nehra

Yash Dayal got the crucial wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the final [P/C: iplt20.com]

Yash Dayal highlighted the special attention he received from Ashish Nehra in the nets. He said:

"The only thing he says is that once you have picked up the ball, you shouldn't look back. Apart from the team practice, he used to come specially to get me to bowl in the nets separately. I have not heard in any franchise a coach giving so much time to a player especially."

On a lighter note, Dayal revealed that Nehra used to say he had his spikes in his bag and would himself go and play if the 24-year-old didn't.

