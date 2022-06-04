"Shubman Gill is the most difficult batter to bowl to in the nets" - Yash Dayal on his experience of bowling to Gujarat Titans' batters

Yash Dayal has picked Shubman Gill as the most difficult batter to bowl to in the Gujarat Titans (GT) nets.

Gill was the Titans' second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2022 with 483 runs, just four behind Hardik Pandya's tally of 487. The GT opener played a crucial unbeaten 45-run knock in the title decider to help his side bag the IPL trophy in their maiden attempt.

During an interaction on India News, Dayal was asked about the batter he found most difficult to bowl to in the nets. He responded:

"Shubman Gill is the most difficult batter to bowl to in the nets. He is not late at all on any delivery. He plays cricketing shots, you have seen what a classical batter he is."

The GT left-arm pacer also named Wriddhiman Saha as a tough batter to bowl to during the powerplay overs. Dayal observed:

"David Miller is also difficult but you know his approach that he is going to hit you every time but you don't know about Shubman Gill. We played a few practice matches and I felt Wriddhiman Saha is a very difficult batter to bowl to, especially in the powerplay."

Saha gave the Gujarat Titans a few flying starts during the powerplay overs in IPL 2022. However, he couldn't deliver the goods in the playoff matches, falling for a duck in Qualifier 1 and managing just five runs in the final.

"Jos Buttler and among the Indian players, I felt it was Ruturaj Gaikwad" - Yash Dayal on the batters he found most difficult to bowl to in IPL 2022

Jos Buttler won the Orange Cap in IPL 2022 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Yash Dayal was also asked to name the batters he found the most difficult to bowl to during the IPL 2022 matches. He replied:

"The most difficult for me was Jos Buttler and among the Indian players, I felt it was Ruturaj Gaikwad. Both these batters have totally different techniques. Jos Buttler is always ready to hit you hard, he can play his destructive cricket in any over, so it is extremely necessary to be prepared for that."

The 24-year-old also shared his reasons for picking Ruturaj Gaikwad as the toughest Indian batter to bowl to. Dayal said:

"On the other hand, if I talk about Ruturaj's batting, he is extremely orthodox and bats with a great cricketing sense. You don't know when he is going to hit you. So among the batters I bowled to, I found these two batters most difficult to bowl to because there was very little margin for error, they can hit you anytime."

Gaikwad scored 73 and 53 runs, respectively, in the two matches he played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against the Titans. Dayal accounted for his dismissal in the first game, having him caught at deep backward square leg off a full toss.

