"You got to stick with it and deal with it after the game" - Ben Cutting on the DC vs RR no-ball controversy

The final over of the match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) was a dramatic one. DC batting coach Pravin Amre stormed onto the field to question the umpires over a no-ball decision.

Reacting to the incident, Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting stated that he would have lost his cool if he was at the crease. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Cutting said that the on-field umpire erred by not declaring a waist-high full-toss on the third ball of the last over as a no-ball.

However, he feels that DC should not have protested in this fashion and should have dealt with it after the game. He said:

"If I was the batter, I would have been absolutely furious and would have probably given the umpires both barrels. Unfortunately, that call was wrong and it could have been good for the game if it was made right. But regardless of that, you got to stick with it and deal with it after the game. The way it was handled after the call was made and they weren't going to go upstairs and overturn it, that's the end of the decision because they are not going to overturn it from there."

On the same show, ex-India player Wasim Jaffer suggested that DC were right in asking the officials to go upstairs to check the no-ball. Like Cutting, he too reckoned that the umpire made a mistake by not calling it a no-ball.

He further added that the match would have titled in Delhi's favour if the correct decision was made. He backed Rovman Powell to chase 17 runs off the remaining 4 deliveries.

Jaffer explained:

"DC were quite right in their demand for that no-ball to be checked. I think the umpire made a mess. It did look like a no-ball and if that was given, it would have been 17 off 4, which was easily gettable. Rovman Powell in that hitting mode would have easily hit 3 sixes out of 4 balls. This is exactly what MS Dhoni did yesterday by scoring 16 off 4. With Rovman Powell there, 17 off 4 looked gettable here too."

With 36 needed from the final over, Powell gave DC a glimmer of hope by slamming sixes on the first three balls. However, Obed McCoy remained composed following the no-ball controversy and managed to help RR win the high-scoring thriller by 15 runs.

"It was quite embarrassing for someone to come onto the field like that" - Ben Cutting

DC captain Rishabh Pant was seen instructing batting coach Pravin Amre to go onto the field and have a word with the umpire. Cutting feels that this could have been avoided and labeled the incident as embarrassing.

He added:

"It was disappointing how it all played out. It was a very good game of cricket up until those last couple of balls and it was quite embarrassing for someone to come onto the field like that."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Umpires not given No-ball, Rishabh Pant calling their players back. Umpires not given No-ball, Rishabh Pant calling their players back. https://t.co/inpP1pPfwr

Tempers flared during the crunch situation. Several members from the Delhi camp, including skipper Pant, looked furious after on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Nikhil Patwardhan didn't signal the no-ball. Pant was even seen signaling the batters to forfeit the game. Thankfully, it didn't escalate to that situation.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat