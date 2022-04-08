"You're a Ferrari, you take off in first gear" - Dale Steyn with a piece of advice for Kartik Tyagi in SRH nets in IPL 2022 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pace sensation Kartik Tyagi joined the squad yesterday and began training. The young pacer was on the receiving end of some interesting advice from bowling coach Dale Steyn during a practice session.

The 2020 U-19 World Cup member was roped in by the Orange Army for a price of ₹4 crore. He joins a pool of Indian seamers in the setup like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, and Umran Malik.

Tyagi showed glimpses of his potential during his stint with the Rajasthan Royals. He was able to consistently bowl at 140 kmph, even clicking the 145 kmph mark at times.

The perils of bowling fast consistently come in the form of injuries and there might be only a few who can relate to it more than Dale Steyn.

The former Proteas star was seen speaking to the 21-year-old during practice:

"Just gradual. You're a Ferrari, you take off in the first gear, not the sixth gear. Slowly but surely, I want you get to the sixth gear."

Dale Steyn has endured a horrid start as the bowling coach of the franchise. SRH bowlers conceded 210 runs in their first match, which also included four no-balls.

The bowling unit pulled things back in their subsequent clash, but still couldn't get the win.

"I was excited to work with him" - Kartik Tyagi on the prospect of learning under Dale Steyn

Nicknamed 'Katy 150' by the team upon his introduction to the squad, Tyagi expressed his delight over the chance of getting coached by Dale Steyn.

In a video released by the franchise yesterday on their social media handles, the youngster said:

"First of all, I met the whole team. I met Dale as well, I was excited to work with him. First session was a bit tiring, it was fun joining the team. I am trying to get back to my routine. Firstly, bowling the number of overs I usually do. Today I tried to bowl more overs, I tried fielding. Creating match like scenarios during practice. I'm practicing yorkers and bowling with the new ball."

With Umran Malik bowling inconsistently despite the rampant pace, the former U-19 stalwart could be in contention for a place in the playing XI in the upcoming fixtures.

SRH will next take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the DY Patil Stadium on April 9 (Saturday).

