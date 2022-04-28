"You can't rely on that all the time" - RP Singh on what went wrong for SRH against GT

Gujarat Titans' (GT) Rashid Khan took Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Marco Jansen to the cleaners in the final over of their match on Wednesday. The Afghan cricket star, along with Rahul Tewatia, chased down 22 runs from the last six balls to seal the game for their side.

Following the game, former India cricketer RP Singh suggested that Marco Jansen should have considered bowling the yorker or the bouncer during the crunch situation. He opined that the left-armer was looking to bowl slower balls and had to pay the price because of that.

He said on Cricbuzz:

"You got to bowl yorkers when you are bowling during the death overs, otherwise, it will be very difficult. He did beat Rashid Khan with a slower delivery but you can't rely on that all the time. He could have also tried a bouncer."

Meanwhile, SRH posted an impressive total of 195 after being asked to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. GT, on the other hand, were almost done and dusted after the 19th over. However, Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia did the unthinkable by slamming four sixes in the over to win the game for their side.

Gujarat Titans @gujarat_titans on us coz THAT HEIST WAS UNREAL!



#GTvSRH Hope nobody's 🤙🏼 theon us coz THAT HEIST WAS UNREAL! Hope nobody's 🤙🏼 the 🚔 on us coz THAT HEIST WAS UNREAL!#GTvSRH https://t.co/lOzPDolGCe

"It is good that Umran Malik is trying to learn from the likes of Dale Steyn and Bhuvneshwar Kumar" - RP Singh

SRH pacer Umran Malik had said in the post-match interview that he was being guided by the experienced duo of Dale Steyn and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. RP Singh was happy with the guidance and lauded the youngster for his valiant performances this season.

Malik claimed a fifer in the match and emerged as the pick of the bowlers for SRH. Singh suggested that it seems like the talented youngster has a lot of plans up his sleeve. He added:

"It is good that Umran Malik is trying to learn from the likes of Dale Steyn and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He used different plans for every batter. I believe that when you have that pace, it is important to make the most of it. He used it to his advantage when Pandya came into bat by bowling a short delivery. Bhuvneshwar is a skilful bowler and would have surely helped Malik by guiding him on how to swing the ball at that pace."

Malik was retained by the Hyderabad-based franchise prior to the IPL 2022 mega auction. The seamer has repaid the team's faith with his inspiring bowling spells in the competition. With 15 wickets from eight outings, he is currently the leading wicket-taker for SRH this season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy