"Your fate is no longer in your own hands" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's loss to RCB in IPL 2022

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) loss to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) implies that their fate in IPL 2022 is no longer in their own hands.

MS Dhoni's side are currently placed ninth in the IPL 2022 points table with six points to their credit from 10 matches. They will only reach 14 points even if they win their four remaining contests, which might not be enough to qualify for the playoffs.

Reviewing the match in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was slightly pessimistic about the defending champions' chances of making the knockout stages. He explained:

"One team (RCB) is in the top four but the other team (CSK) is there where it was there earlier. But unfortunately, your fate is no longer in your own hands. Chennai, even if they all their remaining matches, will look towards others for help. They might not be able to reach the final four."

The former India cricketer had the following to say about CSK's efforts with the ball:

"Maheesh Theekshana did pick up three wickets, Pretorius once again proves extremely expensive. Mukesh Choudhary doesn't bowl his full quota of overs this time and Ravindra Jadeja once again goes wicketless."

He added about Ravindra Jadeja:

"That's been the story, Jaddu captain or no captain, this is a nightmarish season for him, neither runs with the bat nor wickets with the ball. Moeen Ali was a fantastic addition and he also used the pitch well."

While Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali snared five wickets between them, Jadeja conceded just 20 runs in his four overs, but went wicketless. Dwaine Pretorius bore the brunt of the RCB batters' willows as he was taken for 42 runs in the three overs he bowled.

"Both openers gave their team a good start" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's chase

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad strung together a 54-run partnership [P/C: iplt20.com]

Speaking about CSK's chase, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave them a decent start. He elaborated:

"When it comes to the chase, the focus was on Ruturaj and Devon Conway. Both openers gave their team a good start. In fact, Conway played better. Shahbaz [Ahmed] dismissed Ruturaj, it was not a wicket-taking ball. Robin [Uthappa] came and went, a big wicket in Maxwell's account."

The reputed commentator picked Glenn Maxwell's dismissal of Ambati Rayudu as the defining moment of the game. Chopra reasoned:

"Maxwell took another wicket, a big game-changing moment was Ambati Rayudu's wicket in my opinion because it was necessary for him to score for them to win on this wicket. Then Conway got out, wickets started falling one after the other. Moeen Ali batted well but too little, too late. Pretorius tried but they were never in it."

Conway top-scored for CSK with a 37-ball 56. Moeen Ali (34 off 27) and Gaikwad (28 off 23) were the only other batters to breach the 20-run mark.

