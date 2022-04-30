"Your photos are more romantic than mine" - Ritika Sajdeh's reaction to Yuzdenra Chahal's birthday wish for Rohit Sharma leaves fans in splits

Mumbai Indians (MI) and team India captain Rohit Sharma celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday (April 30). Several members of the cricket fraternity took to social media to wish the cricketer on his special day.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who is currently plying his trade for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2022, also shared a heartfelt post on Rohit Sharma's birthday. The crafty leg spinner shared several pictures of him with the star batter and also wrote a sweet caption for his dear friend.

Chahal captioned the post:

"The love & respect for my Rohitaa Shramaa will always be constant on & off field Found my bade bhaiya 🤗 Wishing you lifetime of happiness, amazing games & good health 🧿 Happy birthday Hitman 🎂."

Rohit's wife Ritika's reaction to the post caught the attention of many fans as she came up with a hilarious comment that left netizens in splits. She wrote that the two cricketers' photographs are more romantic than hers. Ritika commented:

"The last picture got me 😒 your photos are more romantic than mine."

In his response, Chahal mentioned that his wife, Dhanashree, also agrees with what Ritika has stated. He wrote:

"I’m sure bhabhi my wife also has the same thing to say 👀🤣🤣."

Yuzvendra Chahal's response to Ritika Sajdeh's comment

Both Chahal and Sharma share a great camaraderie on and off the field. The two have often pulled each other's legs on social media.

The two players are currently participating in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). However, both have had contrasting campaigns so far. While Chahal is currently the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2022 with 18 scalps, Sharma's performances have been underwhelming.

Rohit Sharma in IPL 2022

The right-handed batter has managed 153 runs from eight appearances in this year's cash-rich league. He has a batting average of 19.13 this season and a strike rate of 126.45.

It's been a disappointing campaign for Rohit Sharma both as a batter and as a captain. MI are still in search of their maiden victory and have suffered eight losses in the tournament this year.

The five-time champions are currently languishing at the bottom of the IPL points table. They will next be seen in action later today when they take on the in-form Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 44th match of the season.

