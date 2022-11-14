IPL 2023 Auction: "At some stage, you have to take those calls" - Former MI star shares opinion on Mumbai Indians releasing Kieron Pollard 

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes the team will find it tough to bid goodbye to one of their most loyal servants in Kieron Pollard.

The former West Indies captain has been with the franchise since 2010 and has been instrumental in all five of their Indian Premier League (IPL) title wins to date. However, Pollard had a pretty ordinary IPL 2022 season. He scored just 144 runs in 11 games at a strike rate of just 107.46.

Speaking to Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh explained why Mumbai will probably need to pull the trigger and take tough calls with the future in mind. He said:

"Well, I think it's going to be very difficult for Mumbai Indians to release Kieron Pollard. He's been there for many years. But yes, there are times when you have to take a few tough calls and maybe this is the time.

"They have to move forward and make a team for the next 4-5 years and try to find someone who can do what Pollard has done over the years."

Mumbai Indians will be eyeing Cameron Green: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh feels Australian hard-hitting batter Tim David showed enough promise in the 2022 IPL season to take the baton from Kieron Pollard. However, the former cricketer also mentioned Australian all-rounder Cameron Green as a possible replacement for the Mumbai Indians legend.

Green has already shown how good he can be with the bat in Indian conditions after his performances in the T20I series against the Men in Blue.

On this, Harbhajan stated:

"Yes, they have Tim David, who can do a similar sort of job and of course, there is another Australian in the auction that is Cameroon Green. I think they will be eyeing him to be part of the Mumbai set-up.

"Of course, it's going to be a tough call, but at some stage, you have to take those calls."

Overall, Pollard played 189 matches for Mumbai Indians, scoring 3,412 runs with 16 half-centuries and a strike rate of 147.32. He also picked up 69 wickets at an average of 31.59.

Should Mumbai release Pollard or should he retire at the franchise as a one-team man? Let us know in the comments.

