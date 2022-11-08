IPL 2023 Auction: "Chennai will not pick him" - Aakash Chopra feels Rilee Rossouw could be a backup for Maxwell at RCB

Aakash Chopra feels the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might be interested in acquiring Rilee Rossouw at the IPL 2023 auction as a possible backup for Glenn Maxwell.

Rossouw scored 109 runs off just 56 balls in South Africa's T20 World Cup 2022 win against Bangladesh, one of only two centuries in the tournament thus far. Maxwell, on the other hand, had a lean tournament and has not been at his best over the last few months.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Rossouw might be hot property at the upcoming auction. He reasoned:

"There is a guy for whom there will be a fight. The guy's name is Rilee Rossouw. Rilee Rossouw is a serious player. Left-handed, a No. 3 batter, he hits spin and fast-bowling equally, a century against India in Indore and then a century in Sydney. Many teams might need a left-handed top-order batter, Chennai will not pick him."

Chopra named RCB as one of the franchises that might bid for him. The former India opener explained:

"Can he be Maxwell's backup if you are thinking from RCB's angle? Faf du Plessis also doesn't play cricket regularly. At some stage, you think there is a need for change there. Maxi - very volatile, so can they need someone there, I am thinking Rilee Rossouw. Some or the other franchise will definitely pick him."

Rossouw was South Africa's top run-getter in the T20 World Cup in Australia with 141 runs to his credit. He also had a strike rate of 169.87, the best among all the Proteas players who scored at least 10 runs.

"Van Meekeren is a proper fast bowler" - Aakash Chopra feels RCB could consider him as a backup for Josh Hazlewood

Paul van Meekeren dismissed KL Rahul in the Netherlands' T20 World Cup clash against India.

Chopra feels Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede are a couple of the Netherlands players who might find takers at the auction. He said:

"Paul van Meekeren or Bas de Leede. Van Meekeren is a proper fast bowler and Bas de Leede is an all-rounder. An all-rounder might not work that much in the IPL because the number at which he bats, you will not get that number."

Chopra reckons RCB could show interest in the Dutch pacer as well. The renowned commentator elaborated:

"Paul van Meekeren is a wicket-taking bowler, a hit-the-deck type of bowler. Those type of bowlers work in India. Josh Hazlewood does well, can he be taken as a backup for him - RCB once again, or somebody else. Even Brandon Glover or Logan van Beek, this fast-bowling unit is very good."

De Leede and Van Meekeren were the Netherlands' most successful bowlers in the T20 World Cup, with 13 and 11 wickets respectively. The former, who was struck a nasty blow below the eye by a Haris Rauf bouncer, also scored 93 runs in the tournament.

