IPL 2023 Auction: Full list of trades (updated) - Lockie Ferguson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz move to KKR

The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction for the 2023 season is all set to be held in Kochi on December 23, according to reports. Meanwhile, trading activity among franchises has already begun.

On Sunday, November 13, the official IPL website (iplt20.com) revealed that defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) have traded New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Ferguson played 13 matches for Gujarat in the IPL 2022 season, claiming 12 wickets at an average of 35.58 and an economy rate of 8.95. He had a best of 4/28 against Delhi Capitals (DC), which is also his best-ever analysis in the IPL. Overall, the Kiwi pacer has claimed 36 wickets in 35 matches at an average of 29.86 and an economy rate of 8.43.

Gurbaz, meanwhile, was drafted into the Gujarat side as a replacement for Jason Roy. However, the aggressive batter did not play any match.

Earlier on Saturday, November 12, Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff became the first cricketer to be traded ahead of the IPL 2023 season. He has moved from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to Mumbai Indians (MI).

RCB have acquired Behrendorff’s services for his base price of ₹75 lakh. Before representing RCB in IPL 2022, the 32-year-old had turned out for MI in 2018 and was with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the 2021 season.

The left-arm player has featured in five IPL matches so far and has claimed five wickets at an average of 33. In his overall T20 career, he has seven wickets in nine games with a best of 4/21.

Full trades ahead of IPL 2023 Auction

Below is the updated list of full trades ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction:

Jason Behrendorff traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians.

Lockie Ferguson traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz traded from Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders.

