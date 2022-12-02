IPL 2023: CSK legend Dwayne Bravo not part of mini-auction – Reports

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend Dwayne Bravo has reportedly bid adieu to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after he was released by the MS Dhoni-led franchise ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

As per ESPNCricinfo, the West Indies all-rounder has not registered himself among the 991 players, including 33 WI players, who have put their names on the list for the IPL 2023 mini-auction in Kochi on December 23.

Bravo made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians (MI) before playing for CSK in 2011, where he won the competition thrice (2011, 2018, and 2021). The veteran has played 161 IPL games, picking up 158 wickets and amassing 1,560 runs in 113 innings.

The all-rounder was bought for Rs 4.4 crore by CSK last season, scalping 16 wickets in ten games. It remains to be seen if Bravo will follow in the footsteps of former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, who hung his boots in the IPL ahead of his release from MI. He, however, will return as their batting coach in 2023.

England’s Chris Jordan and new sensation Narayan Jagadeesan are other big names released by CSK. Meanwhile, Robin Uthappa announced his retirement from all forms of the game in September.

991 players register for TATA IPL 2023 Player Auction

A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 overseas players) have signed up to be part of the IPL 2023 player auction. The players' list includes 185 capped, 786 uncapped and 20 players from associate nations.

MS Dhoni-led CSK retains 14 players ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction

MS Dhoni and Co. have retained 14 players ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. They have shown their trust in Ambati Rayudu for another season.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja has reunited with the franchise after months of speculation regarding his IPL future. There were reports that CSK might let go of the star all-rounder.

The left-hander was handed captaincy duties at the start of IPL 2022, but he relinquished the leadership role mid-season.

Current squad: MS Dhoni (capt), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana

Players released: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan

The remaining purse for the Super Kings going into the mini-auction will be INR 20.45 crores.

