CSK star Sisanda Magala ruled out of IPL 2023 action for at least 2 weeks

Sisanda Magala will miss at least the next three matches of the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. The fast bowler injured his finger while taking Ravichandran Ashwin's catch during the recently-concluded match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidamabaram Stadium.

Magala bowled only two overs against the Royals and went for 14 runs, without taking any wickets.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming was asked for an injury update about Magala in the post-match press conference. Fleming confirmed that Magala has hurt his finger and will remain out of action for at least the next two weeks.

Chennai Super Kings are scheduled to play three matches in the next two weeks. They will travel to Bengaluru next for a match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 17, followed by a clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 21 and a game against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 23.

Will Matheesha Pathirana replace Sisanda Magala in CSK playing XI?

Fleming injury update on CSK players: Chahar out for a few weeks. Magala out for two weeks. Stokes being monitored on a day to day basis. Pathirana tested positive for Covid in NZ and has recovered and available for selection now.

During the same press conference, Stephen Fleming provided updates about the other CSK players as well. He mentioned that Ben Stokes was being monitored on a day-to-day basis. He will likely be available to play for CSK soon. Deepak Chahar will remain out of action for a few weeks.

Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana is likely to replace Sisanda Magala in the playing XI for the next match. Pathirana tested positive for COVID-19 in New Zealand, but he has recovered now. The Sri Lankan pacer made his CSK debut last year and impressed the fans with his bowling performance.

It will be interesting to see if Pathirana plays his first game of IPL 2023 on Monday against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. CSK fans would hope that Ben Stokes is available for selection as well.

