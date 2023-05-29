IPL 2023 Final tickets: Will spectators be able to attend reserve day on same ticket?

Persistent rain on Sunday (May 28) in Ahmedabad forced the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans move to its reserve day on Monday.

That came as a big setback for fans, especially for those who gathered in large numbers at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium to witness the summit clash. The crowd was compelled to seek shelter and withdraw into the stands due to continuous downpours coupled with thunderstorms and lightning.

At around 11 pm IST, officials decided not to play a rain-shortened game despite having a cut-off time of 12:06 am for a five-over game per side. Now, there's a possibility of a complete game on Monday, weather permitting.

In a huge relief, the Twitter handle of IPL confirmed that fans will be able to watch the final with the same ticket. It tweeted:

“The final of the IPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May – 7.30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe and intact.”

This is the first time in tournament history that a final game has moved to a reserve day. Earlier, CSK and GT’s Twitter handles had reported that the cut-off time was shifted to 12:26 am. The cut-off time for the start of Super Over was 12:56 am.

“Look forward to a full house tomorrow” – Hardik Pandya reacts as IPL 2023 final shifted to reserve day

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya urged fans to come out in large numbers on the reserve day and not allow the rain to dampen their enthusiasm. He tweeted:

“Unfortunately, the match could not take place today but look forward to a full house tomorrow. See you then!”

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 Unfortunately, the match could not take place today but look forward to a full house tomorrow. See you then! Unfortunately, the match could not take place today but look forward to a full house tomorrow. See you then!

GT are chasing consecutive titles after they beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets last year. CSK, meanwhile, are chasing a fifth IPL win as they look to bid farewell to the retiring Ambati Rayudu on a winning note.

