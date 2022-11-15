IPL 2023: "He is a match-winner" - Sanjay Manjrekar names the most sought-after all-rounder in mini-auction

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that Ben Stokes will be the most in-demand player during the IPL 2023 mini-auction. Manjrekar also claimed that all-rounders will attract the highest bids in the auction.

Stokes, who skipped the last edition of the T20 competition, played a key role in England's recent and second T20 World Cup victory, especially in must-win clashes. The star all-rounder scored an unbeaten 46 against Sri Lanka and 52 against Pakistan in the final to prove his worth.

Speaking on Star Sports, Manjrekar said:

"Ben Stokes, straight away. No. 1. He is a match-winner. If you make it to the playoffs, the big stage, these are the people who come to the party."

Stokes last played in the cash-rich league in 2021 when his campaign was cut short due to a finger injury as early as in the Rajasthan Royals' first game. The Englishman has mustered 920 runs in 46 games, striking at 134 with the bat while also picking 28 scalps.

Stokes' all-round efforts for the Rising Pune Supergiants in the 2017 edition earned him the Player of the Tournament award.

"Sam Curran is a very interesting English player" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Sam Curran joined the Chennai Super Kings in 2020. (Credits: Getty)

The former Indian cricketer also believes that Sam Curran would be useful in low and slow tracks in the IPL and recalled how well the Chennai Super Kings have used him in the past. He added:

"Sam Curran is a very interesting English player who has a lot of Asian quality in the way he bowls. So he would ideally be picked by a team that is going to play a lot of home games where the bounce is a little low and the pitch is a bit slow.

"That is why CSK used him beautifully when he had a big season with them. That would be a consideration."

The mini-auction will take place on December 23 in Kochi.

Poll : 0 votes