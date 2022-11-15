IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders release pace sensation Shivam Mavi- Reports

While Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) completed the trade of Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals, the two-time IPL winners have decided to release young pace sensation Shivam Mavi, ESPNcricinfo has learned

KKR had three special talents from the 2018 U-19 World Cup squad. Although Shubman Gill and Kamlesh Nagarkoti left over the years, Shivam Mavi was kept by KKR despite his frequent struggles with injury.

The right-arm seamer - who could also bat a little - will now join Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Mohammad Nabi, and allrounder Chamika Karunaratne on their way out.

Shivam Mavi had a lackluster outing in IPL 2022

Shivam Mavi failed to replicate his success from IPL 2021 (Image Credits- Dafa News)

In the 2021 edition, Mavi had picked up 11 wickets in nine appearances at an economy of 7.24. He was touted to be the team’s key bowler once again. However, he failed to replicate his success in IPL 2022, and in the first five matches, Mavi consistently gave away 30+ runs and was able to pickup only four wickets.

In his sixth appearance against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Mavi was struck for 50 runs in four overs and could take only one wicket. In one of those overs, he gave away 30 runs, which included five sixes, and was straightaway dropped from the team after that game.

He did not feature in the last three league matches for KKR. Hence, the team management's decision to relinquish Mavi from his services in search of a different player to boost their fast-bowling arsenal next season doesn't come as much of a surprise.

KKR have been busy in the retention window so far, having acquired the services of Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

In another major update, after Sam Billings, they have now lost Pat Cummins. The Australian skipper has opted not to participate in the 2023 edition of the IPL due to a tight schedule.

Poll : 0 votes