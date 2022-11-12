IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians trade in Jason Behrendorff from RCB ahead of new season

Mumbai Indians (MI) made the first official trade of 2022 by acquiring Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff from the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday.

Behrendorff, a left-arm seamer, has played just five matches in the IPL, all in the 2019 season. He wasn't a part of IPL 2020. Chennai Super Kings roped him during the 2021 season as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood but didn't play him. RCB got him for his base price of ₹75 lakhs, but didn't use his services either.

The five-time champions put out an official statement which read:

"Mumbai Indians have acquired the services of Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff following a successful trade with Royal Challengers Bangalore. The left-armer has been a part of the MI Family in 2018 and the 2019 title-winning season, and will see him return for the 2023 season in the Blue and Gold."

Behrendorff had a decent time bowling for MI, picking up five wickets at an average of 33 and a strike rate of 22.80. The 32-year-old has height, can swing the ball both ways, has a good slower one, and is useful at the death as well.

Mumbai Indians struggled immensely with their bowling last season and with no clarity on Jofra Archer's fitness, the Aussie import will provide some much-needed experience to Rohit Sharma's side.

Jason Behrendorff T20 stats

Jason Behrendorff has played nine T20Is for Australia, picking up seven wickets at an average of 26.71. His record in the Big Bash League is much better — 86 wickets from 72 matches at a strike rate of 18 and an economy rate of 6.92.

These numbers at least warrant more than nine international chances for a fast bowler. But a combination of bad form, injuries, and the impregnable trio of Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins kept him out of the Aussie set-up.

A good season with MI might again bring the New South Wales man back into the national side.

