IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match (Updated) 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 27 runs in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, May 10.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat first on a dry surface. Devon Conway escaped a couple of close calls in the powerplay against spin, but his luck ran out as he became the first wicket to fall. Ruturaj Gaikwad departed after losing his wicket in the first ball after the powerplay.

CSK's lower middle order chipped in with some valuable cameos, while a final flourish from MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja meant that the hosts ended with 167/8 in 20 overs.

In response, DC skipper David Warner perished for a duck off the bowling of Deepak Chahar in the first over itself. Things went from bad to worse for the visitors as they were reduced to 25/3 in the third over.

Manish Pandeya and Riley Rossouw tried to steady the run chase with a patient partnership, but the ever-increasing required run rate got to them eventually. Wickets fell in a heap as DC tried to inch closer to the target, but they could only muster 140/8 in 20 overs to mark their seventh consecutive defeat against CSK at Chepauk.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Both CSK openers find a place among the top ten run-getters in IPL 2023

Devon Conway recorded his lowest score at home this season after being dismissed for just 10 runs off 12 deliveries. The opening batter extended his run tally to 468 runs to remain at fourth spot in the run chart with a strike rate of 136.84.

Ruturaj Gaikwad added 24 runs to his tally for the season, which now reads at 408 runs at a strike rate of 147.29 after 11 innings. David Warner notched the second duck of his IPL 2023 campaign as he was dismissed by Deepak Chahar off just the second delivery of the run chase.

Faf du Plessis is still the only batter to have crossed the 500-run mark and holds the Orange Cap with 576 runs in the season at a strike rate of 157.80.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

GT bowlers are atop the wickets chart in IPL 2023

Tushar Deshpande ended wicketless across his three overs against DC while conceding 18 runs. The right-arm pacer has 19 wickets in 12 matches and is ranked third on the Purple Cap list on the basis of economy.

Ravindra Jadeja thrived bowling on the dry surface and finished with figures of 1/19 off his four overs. The left-arm spinner picked the wicket of Rilee Rossouw in his final over and now has 15 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 7.23. He holds the eighth rank on the wickets chart.

Mohammed Shami is the current holder of the IPL 2023 Purple Cap with 19 wickets so far. Rashid Khan has also taken 19 wickets in 11 matches but holds the second spot due to an inferior economy rate compared to his teammate.

