IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match (Updated) 

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) completed a double over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a seven-wicket win at the M Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday, May 6.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first. MI had an injury case in the form of Tilak Varma, who was replaced by Tristan Stubbs in the playing XI.

CSK were off to a perfect start by removing the new opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green early. Chennai's start further ripened after Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a duck, making him the player with the most number of ducks in IPL history.

Suryakumar Yadav and Nehal Wadhera put on a rescue act in the middle overs and got MI to a relatively safe spot. The duo put on 55 runs for the fourth wicket after MI were reduced to 14-3 at one stage.

Wadhera recorded his first IPL fifty and scored 64 runs before being bowled by Matheesha Pathirana. MI did not finish the innings on a bright note as CSK interrupted their momentum with constant wickets. The five-time champions eventually ended with 139-8 in 20 overs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway got CSK off to a flier, making MI's task of defending the paltry total even more difficult. The duo put on 46 runs in just four overs.

Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube chipped in with valuable cameos to wrap up the chase with over two overs to spare. This marked CSK's first win over MI in Chennai since 2010.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis is still the leading run-getter of IPL 2023 so far

Devon Conway anchored the innings with a composed knock at the top of the order. The opening batter scored 44 runs off 42 deliveries and is only eight runs behind Faf du Plessis in the Orange Cap list. He has 458 runs in 10 innings and is in second spot.

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a brisk 30 runs during the run chase off just 16 deliveries. The opening batter now has 384 runs in the IPL 2023 campaign so far at a strike rate of 148.26 which keeps him in the fourth position in the run-scoring charts.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Tushar Deshpande has the Purple Cap with 19 wickets

Tushar Deshpande reclaimed the Orange Cap after a brilliant spell. The right-arm pacer picked up the wickets of Cameron Green and Tim David to finish with figures of 2-26. He overtook Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan and now has 19 wickets in 11 matches.

Ravindra Jadeja proved to be a little expensive during his spell but took the crucial wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. The all-rounder finished with 1-37 in his spell and now has 15 wickets, keeping him on the seventh rank in the wicket-taking chart.

Piyush Chawla continues to have a splendid season for MI. He got to the 17-wicket mark in an IPL season for the first time since 2008 and is on course to have his best season at the age of 34. He finished with figures of 2-25, with the wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane, and is ranked fourth in the Purple Cap list.

