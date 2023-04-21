IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match (Updated) 

The 29th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) took place between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 21.

MS Dhoni won the toss for CSK and opted to bowl first. SRH had a lukewarm start and managed to get in a few boundaries, but lost Harry Brook early on to end the powerplay at 45-1.

SRH tried to settle in the game with partnerships, but CSK did an excellent job in the middle overs to prevent them from doing so. The visitors collapsed from 71-1 to 95-5 in no time and tight bowling by Matheesa Pathirana also avoided frenzied death overs.

Chasing 135 for the win, Ruturaj Gaiwkad and Devon Conway breezed past the powerplay and put on 87 runs for the first wicket, which was brought to an end by an unfortunate run out. Devon Conway scored a solid fifty but CSK took their time to trudge to the total after a brilliant spell by Mayank Markande.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis is the leading run scorer while both CSK openers feature in the list

Faf du Plessis is still the leading run scorer of the tournament so far, and as a result holds the Orange Cap with 359 runs after six matches at a strike rate of 166.40.

Gaikwad played the perfect second fiddle to his opening partner. While he was unfortunate to get run out, he put in a solid shift by scoring 35 off 30 deliveries, responsible for the solid start that CSK needed in the run chase. The right-handed batter now has 235 runs in IPL 2023 and is ranked sixth in the list.

Devon Conway scored the third consecutive fifty of his IPL 2023 campaign. The left-handed batter scored a composed 77 off 57 deliveries and has now scored 258 runs in six matches to claim the fourth rank in the Orange Cap rankings.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

CSK spinners had a merry outing against SRH, Jadeja in particular

Mohammed Siraj is the current holder of the Purple Cap. The right-arm pacer took his best ever IPL figures in RCB's win over PBKS in Mohali to climb to the top of the wicket charts with 12 wickets.

Tushar Deshpande ended wicket-less in his three-over spell against SRH, conceding 26 runs in the process while CSK spinners took the majority of the plaudits. The right-arm pacer has 10 wickets in six matches and is placed sixth on the list and is CSK's leading wicket taker for the season as well.

Ravindra Jadeja put in a trademark performance at the Chepauk and was the pick of the bowlers in the first innings. The all-rounder claimed three wickets while conceding only 22 runs and now has nine scalps in six matches to occupy the sixth rank.

