IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians match (Updated) 

The 16th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) took place between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 11.

Visiting captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl first. The revamped MI bowling unit struck at regular intervals, with Piyush Chawla picking up three wickets.

DC were reeling at 98/5 in the 13th over, but Axar Patel scored a crucial fifty, while Warner once again anchored the innings. MI fought back with four wickets in the penultimate over to restrict DC to 172 in the first innings.

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan got MI off to a rapid start during the run chase. However, the dominant opening wicket partnership was brought to an end after a mix-up between the two batters led to Ishan Kishan's dismissal.

The MI skipper scored his first IPL fifty since 2021, but his untimely dismissal stretched the game until the final delivery. The five-time champions emerged as victorious to notch their first win of the season while DC lost their fourth match in a row.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Shikhar Dhawan holds the Orange Cap with a slight lead over second placed Warner

David Warner scored his third fifty of the IPL 2023 campaign, but his strike rate was once again the talk of the town. The senior opening batter scored 51 runs off 47 deliveries to stretch his season run tally to 209 runs, which keeps him in second spot in the Orange Cap race.

Shikhar Dhawan is the current holder of the Orange Cap, having scored 225 runs in three matches.

Tilak Varma extended his lead as MI's top scorer for the season and also climbed up the run charts. The youngster scored 41 runs off 29 deliveries at a crucial stage of the game. He now has 147 runs after three matches and is ranked seventh on the list.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Mark Wood is the current holder of the Purple Cap

MI and DC bowlers have not quite had a memorable journey in IPL 2023 so far and are yet to mark their presence in the list for the top 10 wicket-takers.

LSG pacer Mark Wood holds the Purple Cap with nine wickets in three matches so far. Leg spinner trio of Rashid Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Yuzvendra Chahal occupy the next three slots with eight wickets to their name.

