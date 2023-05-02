IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match (Updated) 

The Delhi Capitals (DC) earned their third win of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season following a slender five-run win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, May 2.

DC skipper David Warner won the toss and chose to bat first and fell into trouble rightaway. The visitors were reduced to 23/5 inside the powerplay itself courtesy of a terrific new ball spell by Mohammed Shami and a suicidal run-out that sealed the skipper's exit.

Axar Patel and Aman Khan rescued DC from further humiliation by putting on a crucial partnership for the sixth wicket, with the latter recording his maiden T20 fifty. DC ultimately posted a respectable total of 130/8 in the first innings.

DC began the second innings on a bright note with a brilliant powerplay that reduced the defending champions to 32/4 in the seventh over. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar stabilized the run chase. Rahul Tewatia brought GT back into the game with a bright cameo, but his efforts were in vain as they fell short of the target.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Updated list

Faf du Plessis holds the IPL 2023 Orange Cap

After a duck in DC's loss to SRH, Warner's poor form continued as he was dismissed for just two runs in Ahmedabad. He was involved in a horrific mix-up with Priyam Garg out in the middle, leading to a run-out in the second over. The DC captain now has 308 runs in the campaign and is placed seventh on the run charts.

Shubman Gill, coming in as an impact player, could not guide GT to a good start in the run chase after scoring only six runs before being dismissed by Anrich Nortje. The young Indian batter has 339 runs so far this season with a strike rate of 140.66 and is ranked fifth on the Orange Cap list.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Mohammed Shami is the new holder of the Purple Cap

Mohammed Shami is the new holder of the Purple Cap following his stunning spell in the first innings. The right-arm pacer finished with figures of 4/11 off his four overs, which included 19 dot balls. He decimated the DC top order and finished with his best ever T20 bowling figures.

Shami now has 17 wickets and holds the top spot in the wicket charts over Tushar Deshpande on the basis of economy.

Rashid Khan took the wicket of DC's top scorer Aman Khan in the penultimate over and finished with 1/28 in his spell. The leg spinner now has 15 wickets in IPL 2023 and is placed fourth in the wickets chart.

