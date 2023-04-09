IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders match (Updated) 

The 12th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 9.

GT stand-in skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first in the afternoon contest. The reliable opening pair of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill got the team off to a solid start. After Sunil Narine struck the first blow, Sai Sudharshan shared a solid partnership with Gill for the second wicket.

With the left-handed youngster steering the innings, GT were boosted by a cameo from Abhinav Manohar while Vijay Shankar struck a brilliant fifty to end up with 204 runs after 20 overs.

KKR put up a valiant fight after their top order faltered yet again. Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana put up a brilliant partnership to put the visitors in the driving seat. Although KKR lost wickets in a heap, Rinku Singh pulled off a miracle by striking five consecutive sixes in the final over to lead his side to their second win in IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Ruturaj Gaikwad holds the Orange Cap with 189 runs

GT batters are enjoying a prolific tournament so far. Sai Sudharshan scored his second consecutive fifty with a well-compiled 53 off 38 deliveries. The youngster now has 137 runs in three matches to occupy the fifth spot in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings.

Vijay Shankar was the top scorer for GT against KKR with his explosive knock. The all-rounder registered 63 runs off 24 deliveries to take his IPL run tally to 119 runs. Shubman Gill also bounced back with a solid knock at the top of the order. His 39 runs against KKR took his total contribution to 116 runs and the ninth spot as well.

Venkatesh Iyer lit up the run chase with his exceptional innings. He scored 83 off just 40 deliveries, increasing his run tally to 118 runs and keeping him in the 10th spot.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

The KKR spin twins mark their presence on the Purple Cap list

KKR's Sunil Narine had a major say in the proceedings against GT. The Caribbean mystery spinner was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-34 with the wickets of Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman GIll, and Sai Sudarshan. He now has six wickets, which puts him in the fourth spot.

Varun Chakravarthy, who was exceptional in KKR's recent win over RCB, had an outing to forget. The spinner conceded 27 runs off his two overs and went wicketless. He is placed sixth, just below Mohammed Shami, who finished with 1-28 with the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Rashid Khan changed the course of the game with his hat trick in the 17th over to dismiss Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, and Shardul Thakur. He has five wickets, putting him 10th on the list.

