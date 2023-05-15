IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match (Updated) 

The Gujarat Titans (GT) became the first team to qualify for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs after securing a 34-run win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday, May 15.

SRH captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl first. GT, donning a special lavender kit to promote awareness about cancer, were not off to a good start. Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Wriddhiman Saha for a duck in the first over, leading Shubman Gill and the returning Sai Sudharshan put up a solid partnership for the second wicket.

Gill went on to convert the start into his maiden IPL hundred, but the home side collapsed to a heap in the death overs. From 147-1 in the 15th over, the Titans could only end up with 188/9, largely due to a five-wicket haul from Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

SRH were rattled in the powerplay by Mohammed Shami during the second innings and were reduced to 29/4 in the fifth over. A fighting knock from the in-form Heinrich Klaasen helped the Orange Army to recover from a hapless situation to ultimately end with 154/9 after 20 overs.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Shubman Gill is the leading run scorer among Indian players in IPL 2023

After narrowly missing out on a hundred in GT's win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Gill made the most of his fine form to hit the three-figure mark this time around.

The young opening batter scored 101 runs off 58 deliveries, which extends his run tally for the season to 576 runs in 13 matches, overtaking Yashasvi Jaiswal and occupying second place in the Orange Cap standings.

Faf du Plessis is the current holder of the Orange Cap with 631 runs in 12 innings so far in the tournament at a strike rate of 154.27.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami have picked up 23 wickets each in IPL 2023 so far

Rashid Khan was wicketless against his former franchise and finished with figures of 0/28 from his four overs. The leg-spinner has 23 wickets in the tournament so far and lost out the Purple Cap to his teammate Mohammed Shami on the basis of economy rate.

Shami wreaked havoc with the new ball yet again to dismantle the SRH top order in the run chase. The right-arm pacer dismissed Anmolpreet Singh, Aiden Markram, and Rahul Tripathi in the powerplay. He then returned in the death overs to dismiss the dangerous-looking Heinrich Klaasen as well. He finished with brilliant figures of 4/20, taking his wicket tally to 23 for the season.

Poll : 0 votes