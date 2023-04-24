IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match (Updated)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) climbed to the top of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table after a resounding 49-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 23.

CSK were put into bat first by Nitish Rana following the coin toss. The in-form opening pair of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad got the Yellow Army off to a splendid start. The duo put on 73 runs in seven-and-a-half overs and laid down the platform for the middle order to pile on.

Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube joined the proceedings as KKR bowlers had no answers to the onslaught. CSK ended with a mammoth total of 235-4 after 20 overs.

KKR lost two early wickets in the run chase in the form of Sunil Narine and Narayan Jagadeesan. Jason Roy came in at No. 5 and chipped in with a quickfire fifty, and so did Rinku Singh, but their efforts were in vain as they ended up short by 49 runs to suffer their fourth successive defeat.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis is the leading run scorer of IPL 2023 so far

Ruturaj Gaikwad played a crucial role in CSK getting a good start in the proccedings. He scored 36 runs off 20 deliveries before being cleaned up by Suyash Sharma with a googly. The opening batter has scored 270 runs in seven matches to claim the fifth spot.

Devon Conway scored his fourth consecutive fifty of the tournament and extended his tally to 314 runs for the season, which takes him to the second spot in the runs charts. The opening batter scored 56 off 40 deliveries, which included four fours and three sixes.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh have taken 13 wickets each in IPL 2023

Varun Chakaravarthy conceded 49 runs in his four-over spell against CSK, but was successful in taking the wicket of Devon Conway in the 13th over. The mystery spinner has 10 wickets in the tournament so far, and he occupies the ninth rank.

Tushar Deshpande picked up the wicket of Narayan Jagadeesan early on and finished with figures of 2-43. The right-arm pacer now has 12 wickets in seven matches, keeping him in fifth spot among the leading wicket takers.

