IPL 2023: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match (Updated) 

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) frenzy continued as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) played their first match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday, April 1.

David Warner won the toss for DC and chose to bowl first. LSG were off to a sluggish start on a tricky greenish wicket. Skipper KL Rahul was dismissed early on, but Kyle Mayers turned things around with the bat.

While DC crawled back into the contest with a couple of quick wickets, their momentum was dented by Nicholas Pooran's charge leading up to the death overs. The hosts went all out in the final overs to finish with 193/6 after 20 overs.

Despite a solid start, DC slowly lost their way as the run chase progressed. The chasing side never recovered from Mark Wood's initial onslaught and eventually fell 50 runs short to begin their IPL 2023 campaign with a loss.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Kyle Mayers rose to the second spot courtesy of his excellent knock

Kyle Mayers played a breathtaking knock on a testing surface to present LSG's middle order with a solid platform. The Caribbean ace scored 73 off 38 deliveries, including two fours and seven staggering sixes. He was eventually dismissed in the 12th over by Axar Patel.

The knock placed him in the second spot in the run standings, narrowly behind Ruturaj Gaikwad, who still holds the Orange Cap after scoring 92 runs in the season opener.

David Warner played a sluggish knock and never seemed to settle at the crease, but ended up as DC's top scorer. The skipper scored 56 runs off 48 deliveries, with the help of seven fours at a strike rate of 116.67. The veteran Australian opener is currently in fourth spot on the IPL Orange Cap list, thanks to his half-century to begin the campaign.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Mark Wood rose to the top with a brilliant five-wicket haul

Mark Wood made his LSG debut in style by castling both Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh off successive deliveries in his first over. He struck again by dismissing Sarfaraz Khan off his next over.

He returned in the final over to dismiss Axar Patel and Chetan Sakariya to pick up a five-wicket haul and end the match with figures of 5/14. The five-wicket haul propeled the English quick to the top of the Purple Cap list.

Wood's pace bowling partner Avesh Khan also chipped in with two wickets towards the end of the innings to mark his presence on the wickets chart.

Ravi Bishnoi also began his season on a bright note. He picked up two wickets in the second half of the innings, returning with figures of 2/31.

Khaleel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for DC. He finished with figures of 2/30 off his four overs, which included the wickets of Deepak Hooda and Marcus Stoinis.

Chetan Sakariya had a forgettable spell after conceding 53 runs off his four overs, but managed to claim two wickets in the process.

