IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match (Updated) 

The 21st match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) took place between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 15.

PBKS stand-in skipper Sam Curran won the toss and decided to bowl first. Shikhar Dhawan missed out on the contest due to injury along with Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

KL Rahul played the anchor role, while Kyle Mayers took on the PBKS bowlers inside the powerplay. Deepak Hooda's poor form continued and it was a forgettable outing for the LSG middle order. The in-form Nicholas Pooran was also dismissed for a golden duck as LSG managed to put on 159-8 in their first innings.

The revamped PBKS top-order was dented by LSG debutant Yudhvir Singh. Sikandar Raza steered the run chase with a composed fifty, but LSG clawed their way back into the game slowly. Shahrukh Khan played a superb cameo at the back end of the innings to hand PBKS the win with three balls to spare.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Shikhar Dhawan missed out due to an injury

Orange Cap holder Shikhar Dhawan missed out on the encounter due to an injury. He has had a tremendous tournament so far and is PBKS' top scorer by a fair margin as well.

Arguably the most consistent batter in the IPL across the last couple of editions, KL Rahul scored his first fifty of the 2023 campaign. He scored 74 runs off 58 deliveries and now has 155 runs in five matches, which puts him in 11th spot on the run charts for now.

Kyle Mayers also had a good game and is LSG's leading scorer with 168 runs and holds the eighth spot.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Mark Wood has 11 wickets to his name

Arshdeep Singh once again produced a tight spell with the ball and ended with figures of 1/22 after taking the wicket of Rahul in his final over. He has eight wickets in five matches and is ranked fifth among the highest wicket-takers.

LSG bowling spearhead Ravi Bishnoi was also among the wickets in the second innings. The leg-spinner, introduced into the attack in the 14th over, took the crucial wickets of Sikandar Raza and Sam Curran. He now has eight wickets in the campaign so far and is ranked fourth on the list.

Mark Wood ended up with wickets of Jitesh Sharma and Harpreet Brar in his spell to finish with figures of 2/35 to become the first pacer to cross 10 wickets and overtake Yuzvendra Chahal in the process to claim the 2023 IPL Purple Cap.

