IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match (Updated) 

The 38th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 56 runs at the IS Bindra Stadium on Friday, April 28.

Shikhar Dhawan was back in action and opted to bowl first after winning the toss. The hosts were taken apart right from the word go by Kyle Mayers, who registered an explosive half-century. LSG scored 74 runs in the powerplay and unfortunately for PBKS, that was only the beginning.

The visitors continued with the momentum in the middle overs. Marcus Stoinis' highest score in the IPL and an explosive finish by Nicholas Pooran guided the KL Rahul-led side to a mammoth 257/5 on the board at the end of 20 overs.

An explosive start was crucial for PBKS to chase down the record total, but the run chase began on a sour note as Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for just one run in the opening over.

Atharva Taide scored his maiden IPL fifty while a set of cameos in the middle order propelled PBKS to 201, as they could not keep up with the required run rate climb throughout the innings.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Kyle Mayers rose to the seventh spot in the Orange Cap list

Kyle Mayers kickstarted the proceedings for LSG in what was a record-breaking day for the franchise. He scored 54 runs off just 24 deliveries as Lucknow went on to register the highest score in IPL 2023 so far, and the second-highest in the history of the competition.

The Caribbean all-rounder now has 297 runs in eight matches and is ranked seventh on the Orange Cap list.

The Orange Cap is currently safe in the possession of Faf du Plessis, who has amassed a healthy lead at the halfway mark of the competition. The RCB skipper has 422 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 167.45 to lead the run charts.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Mohammed Siraj holds the Purple Cap with 14 wickets so far

Arshdeep Singh had a forgettable outing in the high-scoring encounter. The left-arm pacer was able to take Nicholas Pooran's wicket off his final over to finish with figures of 1/54. He now has 14 wickets in eight matches at an economy of 8.89 which puts him in third place on the wickets chart.

Mohammed Siraj is the current holder of the Purple Cap with 14 wickets from eight matches. The RCB pacer is narrowly placed above second-placed Rashid Khan on the basis of economy rate.

