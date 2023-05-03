IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match (Updated) 

The Mumbai Indians (MI) notched yet another mammoth run chase in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) to secure two crucial points over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the IS Bindra Stadium on Wednesday, May 3.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. PBKS were off to a jittery start after losing Prabhsimran Singh in the second over itself.

The home side were placed in a precautious state following Matthew Short's wicket that left them at 95/3 in the 12th over. Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma put on a mammoth partnership for the fourth wicket to take PBKS to 214/3 in 20 overs.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed for a three-ball duck to begin the run chase on a somber note. Cameron Green played a vital cameo before Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav stole the show. The Indian duo dominated the middle overs to take MI to 170 in 15 overs.

Tilak Varma and Tim David wrapped up the run chase with a brisk partnership in the death overs. The duo sealed the win with seven balls to spare to take their season tally to 10 points.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis holds the IPL 2023 Orange Cap

Shikhar Dhawan scored 30 runs off 20 deliveries in the first innings before being dismissed by Piyush Chawla in the eighth over. The southpaw now has 292 runs in the IPL 2023 season and is ranked 10th on the Orange Cap list.

Ishan Kishan recorded his highest score against PBKS with an impressive 75-run knock that took his season run tally to 286 runs, which puts him on the brink of the list of the top 10 run-getters in the tournament so far.

Faf du Plessis still holds the Orange Cap with 466 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 159.58.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Mohammed Shami is the current holder of the Purple Cap with 17 wickets

Piyush Chawla was once again the pick of the MI bowlers, finishing with a spell of 2/29 off his four overs with the wickets of Matthew Short and Shikhar Dhawan. The leg-spinner now has 15 wickets in nine matches at an economy of 7.28.

Arshdeep Singh claimed the crucial wicket of Ishan Kishan, but finished with his most expensive figures in the IPL. The left-arm pacer conceded 66 runs off 3.5 overs to mark a horrid spell. He now has 16 wickets to his name and is ranked third on the wickets chart.

