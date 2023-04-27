IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match (Updated) 

The 37th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw the Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeat league leaders Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 32 runs. The match took place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, April 27.

Rajasthan Royals (RR), playing their 200th IPL match, won the toss and elected to bat first. In-form Yashasvi Jaiswal (77 off 43 balls) took the home side to a blistering start and recorded his highest-ever score in the IPL.

While they struggled to find their way in the middle overs, they recovered quickly. Courtesy of cameos from Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal, the hosts were able to record the highest total at the venue. RR ended with 202-5 at the end of 20 overs, giving CSK a mammoth task to retain their top spot on the table.

CSK were off to a rather slow start with Devon Conway particularly struggling in the powerplay. Ruturaj Gaikwad played a decent knock and CSK were boosted by cameos throughout the innings, but could not handle the RR spin trio. The visitors could not keep up with the asking rate and were restricted to 170-6.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis is the current holder of the Orange Cap

Jos Buttler was not at his best and was happy to play second fiddle to his in-form opening partner at the other end. The overseas opener scored 27 runs off 21 deliveries to take his season run tally to 271 runs from eight matches, keeping him ninth on the list.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his third fifty of the IPL 2023 campaign. The youngster scored 77 runs off just 43 deliveries to give RR a great start and a platform. He now has 304 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 147.57 and holds the sixth rank.

Devon Conway's string of fifties came to an abrupt end after a tame innings during the run chase. The opening batter scored eight runs off 16 deliveries at a strike rate of 50. He has 322 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 137.02. He is placed third on the run charts behind the RCB duo of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the second-highest scorer for CSK in their loss against RR. The right-handed opening batter recorded 47 runs off 29 deliveries and has 317 runs at a strike rate of 149 to be ranked fourth on the run charts.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Mohammed Siraj leads the wicket list with 14 scalps so far

Tushar Deshpande climbed to third spot in the Purple Cap list after finishing with a spell of 2-42 in the first innings on Thursday. The right-arm pacer picked up the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson to end up with 14 wickets in eight matches. He is level with Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan, but only inferior in terms of economy.

Yuzvendra Chahal ended wicketless after bowling only two overs in the contest and conceded 21 runs in the process. He still has 12 wickets in IPL 2023 so far and is ranked sixth on the wicket charts.

