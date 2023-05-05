IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match (Updated) 

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) thumped Rajasthan Royals (RR) by nine wickets in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, May 5.

RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first. The usual venom associated with the RR batting unit was missing as the rampant GT bowlers got to work from the word go.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was involved in a mix-up with skipper Sanju Samson to lose his wicket to a run-out, while Jos Buttler's woeful form continued as well.

RR finished the powerplay strongly at 50/2, but they lost their plot once GT spinners got into the attack. The Afghan duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad shared five wickets between them to trigger a collapse. Rajasthan were eventually bowled out for a paltry 118 with 13 balls to spare.

Gujarat Titans breezed through the run chase without any hiccups to boost their net run rate. A dominant opening partnership coupled with pyrotechnics by Hardik Pandya towards the end helped the visitors chase down the total with over six overs to spare.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis holds the Orange Cap with 466 runs so far

Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on the Orange Cap following his early dismissal. The young opener looked in fine touch, but the run out brought his innings to an end after he scored a brisk 14 runs off 11 deliveries. He holds second position with 442 runs after 10 matches, narrowly behind current highest run-scorer Faf du Plessis, who has played one game less.

Jos Buttler could only add eight runs to his season tally before being dismissed by Hardik Pandya. The English opener has 297 runs in the IPL 2023 season so far under his belt, which keeps him in 11th rank on the run charts.

Shubman Gill played the perfect second fiddle during the run chase and ended with 36 runs off 35 deliveries before being dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal. The opening batter has scored 375 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 135.86. He is ranked fourth on the Orange Cap list at the minute.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

GT bowlers are dominating the Purple Cap

GT bowlers Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami have each picked up 18 wickets to occupy the top two spots in the Purple Cap list.

Shami added one wicket to his existing tally with the wicket of Trent Boult off his final over to finish with figures of 1/27 off his four overs. The right-arm pacer holds the IPL 2023 Purple Cup by virtue of a better economy rate.

Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers on show after picking up three key wickets in the middle overs and conceding only 14 runs in the process.

Poll : 0 votes