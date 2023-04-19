IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants match (Updated)

The 26th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw the Rajasthan Royals (RR) play their first home match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday, April 19.

Sanju Samson won the toss and chose to bowl first. LSG openers KL Rahul and Kyle Mayers struggled to get going against the RR new ball attack led by Trent Boult.

Lucknow could not gather momentum throughout their innings as Rajasthan picked up at regular intervals. Finishers Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis also had sub-par outings with the bat, which meant the visitors could only post 154/7 in the first innings.

RR was motoring along in their run chase courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler's 87-run opening partnership. However, LSG clawed their way back into the game once they got the initial breakthrough. Following Shimron Hetmyer's early dismissal, the onus of closing out the run chase was down to Devdutt Padikkal and Riyan Parag, who couldn't take the team home.

In the end, LSG emerged winners by 10 runs to notch a crucial win over the league leaders.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis is the leading run-scorer of IPL 2023 so far

Kyle Mayers played an uncharacteristically sluggish knock in the first innings. The West Indies all-rounder scored 51 runs off 42 deliveries before being dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin. He now has 219 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 154 and is placed eighth in the highest run-scorers chart.

Jos Buttler, with his 40-run knock, rose to second spot in the Orange Cap rankings. The England international has 243 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 146.98.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is still the holder of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap with 259 runs from five matches at an average of 64.75.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Both RR spinners mark their presence on the IPL 2023 Purple Cap list

Current Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal returned wicketless for the first time this season. The leg-spinner ended with figures of 0-41 and had a major off day in the business. However, he is still tied alongside Rashid Khan and Mark Wood with 11 wickets. Wood, meanwhile, could not add to his wickets tally as he missed the contest due to illness.

Ashwin is quietly having a splendid campaign for RR as he once again chipped in with a vital spell. Introduced into the attack in the powerplay, the off-spinner bowled in different phases of the game to finish with 2/23 and was the pick among the RR bowlers. He now has six wickets and holds the sixth spot in the wicket charts.

Poll : 0 votes