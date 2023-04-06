IPL 2023: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match (Updated) 

The eighth match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5.

Sanju Samson won the toss for RR and chose to bowl first while naming an unchanged playing XI. Their bowling unit were on the back foot straightaway after an explosive knock by Prabhsimran Singh at the top of the order.

RR bounced back after breaking the opening partnership and Bhanuka Rajapaksa had to walk off after sustaining a blow to his forearm. Shikhar Dhawan continued to anchor the innings and was aided by cameos all around to end up with a commanding total of 197-4.

RR promoted Ravichandran Ashwin to open the innings but did not get the optimum start to the run chase by any means. They lost three wickets in the powerplay, while Devdutt Padikkal continued to struggle in the middle order.

The chasing side continued to lose wickets at regular intervals, with Nathan Ellis wreaking havoc with the ball in the middle overs. Death over blitz by debutant Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer took RR close to the target, but they fell short by five runs to lose their first match of the campaign.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Ruturaj Gaikwad holds the Orange Cap with 149 runs

Courtesy of his stellar unbeaten 86 runs off 56 deliveries, Shikhar Dhawan rose to third spot in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap list. The PBKS skipper has 126 runs to his name after two matches and is level with Kyle Mayers, but is behind on strike rate. The two batters are still 23 runs behind Ruturaj Gaikwad, who holds the Orange Cap at the moment.

Prabhsimran Singh continued his bright and impactful start to IPL 2023 with a fifty. The opening batter scored a quickfire 60, taking his season tally to 83 runs, which keeps him in eighth position.

Sanju Samson was the top scorer for RR yet again, compiling 42 off 25 deliveries before losing his wicket at a crucial stage of the game. He has now scored 97 runs across two matches and is ranked fourth on the Orange Cap list.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Mark Wood holds the Purple Cap with eight wickets to his name

Yuzvendra Chahal endured a woeful spell against PBKS after being hit for 50 runs. However, he did manage to claim the wicket of Jitesh Sharma in his final over. After his four-wicket haul in the first game, he extended his tally to five wickets and occupies the fifth spot.

LSG's Mark Wood still holds the Purple Cap with a comfortable lead at the top. The England speedster has picked up eight wickets in two matches, including a five-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals.

Jason Holder bowled a tight spell and was the pick of the RR bowlers. The all-rounder accounted for the wickets of Prabhsimran Singh and Shahrukh Khan, conceding only 29 runs in the run fest. He is in 10th spot after a good outing.

Arshdeep Singh, who was the Player of the Match for his spell against KKR, picked up two wickets and is ranked seventh in the list.

Nathan Ellis was the difference maker with the ball in the second innings as he ran through the RR batting unit to finish with 4/30. With five wickets in total, he climbs to the fourth spot in the IPL Purple Cap standings.

