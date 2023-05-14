IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match (Updated) 

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) decimated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a 112-run win at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 14.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first in the afternoon contest. Virat Kohli got off to a sluggish start and was dismissed by KM Asif right after the powerplay to break the 50-run opening partnership.

The task of guiding the innings was once again down to Du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell, who responded with a 69-run partnership for the second wicket and notched their respective half-centuries as well.

RCB's middle order once again failed to fire as they collapsed from 119-1 to 120-4 in no time. Anuj Rawat played a crucial cameo, which included 16 runs off the last three balls to stretch RCB's total to 171-5 in 20 overs.

RR fell into early trouble after losing their top order inside the powerplay itself. The home side were reduced to 20-4 in the fifth over. RR's innings took a turn for the worse and barring a few sixes from Shimron Hetmyer, it was a dominating display from the RCB bowlers.

The home side were dismantled for just 59 runs, which is also the third-lowest total in the history of the competition.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis has six fifties in the season so far

Faf du Plessis notched the sixth fifty of his IPL 2023 campaign with a solid 55 runs off 44 deliveries. The RCB skipper extended his run tally to 621 for the season with a strike rate of 153.33.

Yashasvi Jaiswal could not make much of an impression following his record-breaking exploits at Eden Gardens. The young opening batter was dismissed for a two-ball duck, which keeps his run tally intact at 575 at a strike rate of 167.15. He is still ranked second in the run-scoring charts.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Rashid Khan is the current leading wicket-taker of IPL 2023

Yuzvendra Chahal ended wicketless against his former franchise and finished with figures of 0-37 off his four overs. He still holds the second place with 21 wickets in the season so far at an economy of 8.02.

Mohammed Siraj struck in his first over to dismiss the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck. The right-arm pacer has 16 wickets in 12 matches at an economy of 7.78. He is ranked eighth on the wicket-taking chart.

