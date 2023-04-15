IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match (Updated)

The 20th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) took place between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, April 15.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis shared a positive partnership for the first wicket, with the former even converting his start into yet another half-century. RCB could not make the most of the platform with wickets falling in clusters towards the end. They eventually got to 174 after a fine cameo by Shahbaz Ahmed.

DC were never quite in the run chase as RCB bowlers were once again prolific with the new ball to reduce the Capitals to 32-4 in the powerplay. Manish Pandey scored a valiant fifty, but in the end, RCB emerged as comfortable winners by 23 runs.

With the win, RCB got to four points while DC's winless run this season continued with their fifth successive loss in IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Virat Kohli is now in the top three in the race for the Orange Cap

Virat Kohli continued his rich vein of form with his third fifty of the season. He scored a bright 50 off 34 deliveries to get RCB off to a solid start and also increased his run tally to 214 runs after four matches to claim the third spot on the Orange Cap rankings.

David Warner was once again helpless at the non-striker's end as he watched wickets fall by in the powerplay. He could only score 19 off 13 deliveries, which was good enough for him to retain the second spot in the run-scoring charts. He now has 228 runs after five matches with a strike rate of 119.

Shikhar Dhawan is still the holder of the Orange Cap and will not have the opportunity to extend his lead. He is not part of the playing XI for PBKS' upcoming encounter against LSG.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Mohammed Siraj rises to the fourth spot after yet another prolific outing

Yuzvendra Chahal holds the Purple Cap having taken 10 wickets in four matches and remains the only bowler to have crossed double digits.

Mohammed Siraj, arguably one of the best new-ball bowlers in IPL 2023 so far, was once again potent with the new ball. The right-arm pacer dismissed Yash Dhull with an excellent incoming delivery with a scrambled seam and also took Aman Khan's wicket towards the end of the innings.

He finished with impressive figures of 2-23 off his four overs and now has seven wickets in four matches, keeping him in fourth spot on the wicket-taking charts.

