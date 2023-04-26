IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders match (Updated) 

The 36th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secure a 21-run win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The Chinnaswamy Stadium played host to the match on Wednesday, April 26.

RCB stand-in skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first. KKR began the contest on a sluggish note but recovered quickly on the back of Jason Roy's pyrotechnics. The England international notched his second consecutive fifty (56 off 29 balls) in IPL 2023 and gave KKR a good enough platform to capitalize on.

Nitish Rana (48 off 21 balls) led the scoring in the middle overs, while the finishing responsibilities were handled by Rinku Singh and David Wiese. KKR put on 200 runs on the board in the first innings, where RCB dropped several catches to give the visitors multiple reprieves.

Much like the reverse fixture, it was the spinners who had the say in the second innings. Suyash Sharma took two wickets in the powerplay while Varun Chakravarthy also chipped in to take Glenn Maxwell's crucial wicket.

Once RCB lost Virat Kohli (54 off 37 balls) in the 13th over of the run chase, KKR capitalized and wrapped up the contest with a flurry of wickets. The Nitish Rana-led side ended their four-game losing streak by emerging winners by 21 runs over RCB.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

RCB openers hold the first two ranks in terms of runs

Current Orange Cap holder Faf du Plessis could not pile on runs and score his fifth consecutive fifty in IPL 2023. He was dismissed for a quickfire 17 runs off seven deliveries that took his run tally to 422 runs after eight matches.

Virat Kohli had to lead the run chase after Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell fell early inside the powerplay itself. He recorded 54 runs off 37 deliveries and now has 333 runs at a strike rate of 142.30. The ace batter now holds the second rank only behind his opening partner.

Venkatesh Iyer did not look his best against RCB and scored 31 runs off 26 deliveries at a strike rate of 119. The left-handed player now has 285 runs from eight matches and is placed fifth on the run charts.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Varun Chakravarthy was once again at his best against RCB

Mohammed Siraj reclaimed the Purple Cap off Rashid Khan's grasp after picking up his 14th wicket of the tournament. He is currently level with the leg-spinner but holds the Purple Cap by virtue of a superior economy. The right-arm pacer could not take a wicket in the powerplay this time around. But he dismissed Andre Russell with a scathing yorker to finish with figures of 1-33.

Varun Chakravarthy once again turned out to be the kryptonite for RCB. The mystery spinner was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-27, which included some key wickets. He now has 13 wickets in eight matches with an economy of 8.05 and holds the second place in the wicket charts.

Poll : 0 votes