IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match (Updated)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) notched up their fourth win of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season after defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, April 23.

RCB, led by stand-in skipper Virat Kohli, were put into bat first by Sanju Samson in the afternoon encounter. Trent Boult struck with the new ball and RCB once again had to rely on heavy scores from Faf du Plessis (playing as an impact player) and Glenn Maxwell.

Despite a solid platform laid out by the overseas duo, RCB's perennial middle-order crisis prevailed as they managed 189-9 after 20 overs, where only 33 runs were scored in the final five overs.

In reply, RR lost Jos Buttler for a duck in the first over of the run chase, but the left-handed pair of Devdutt Padikkal and Yashasvi Jaiswal enjoyed an optimum batting performance to put on a mammoth partnership for the second wicket.

RR, however, lost their way in the middle order following Padikkal's dismissal. The likes of Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer could not handle the pressure of the required run rate. Dhruv Jurel kept RR in the contest with a cameo, but the IPL 2022 finalists still fell marginally short of the target in the end.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis has over 400 runs at the halfway stage of the league stage

Faf du Plessis continued his rich vein of form to extend his lead at the top of the run-scoring charts despite battling an injury that did not allow him to field. The South African scored 62 runs off 39 deliveries, which is his third successive half-century and fifth overall in IPL 2023. He has 405 runs in seven matches and is having a stupendous campaign at the minute.

Glenn Maxwell played a well-made 77-run knock which comprised six fours and four sixes. He now has 253 runs in the campaign, bouncing back from his golden duck against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to hold the sixth spot in the run-scoring charts.

Jos Buttler recorded the second duck of his IPL 2023 campaign, which kept his run tally static at 244 runs after seven matches at a strike rate of 145.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh are tied with 13 wickets each

Mohammed Siraj dismissed the dangerous Buttler off the very first over of his spell and joined PBKS' Arshdeep Singh with 13 wickets in the campaign so far. The right-arm pacer finished with figures of 1-39 off his four overs, wherein he bowled the crucial penultimate over as well.

Yuzvendra Chahal marked his return to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium with a decent spell. The leg-spinner accounted for the wicket of Mahipal Lomror and was the most economical bowler on display as he finished with figures of 1-28. He holds the third spot with 12 wickets and is the leading wicket-taker among spinners.

Poll : 0 votes