IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match (Updated) 

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) attained a crucial win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to stay in the race for a playoff spot in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Krunal Pandya-led side chased down the 182-run target in the final over to stretch their points tally to 13 on the table.

SRH skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bat first. Their woes at the top of the order continued as the first wicket fell in the third over itself. Anmolpreet Singh and Rahul Tripathi put up a promising partnership for the second wicket, but the momentum was quashed with a wicket right at the end of the powerplay.

SRH lost five wickets by the 13th over, and their cause was boosted by a partnership between the in-form duo of Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad. The duo put on 58 runs in quick time for the sixth wicket and helped the side post 182-6 in the first innings.

LSG were off to a poor start in their run chase after being restricted by SRH's new ball bowlers. Kyle Mayers departed in just the third over of the inning, while de Kock followed suit in the ninth over.

Prerak Mankad and Marcus Stoinis stabilized the innings, with the latter scoring his maiden IPL fifty. SRH's ploy to give Abhishek Sharma the 16th over proved costly, as LSG struck five sixes and scored 31 runs to take a huge stride towards the target.

Pooran scored a valuable cameo and ensured that LSG scaled the target and secured the points with four balls to spare.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis is the current holder of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap with 576 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 157.80.

Kyle Mayers had a horrid outing at the top of the order during the second inning. The explosive opener could only score two runs off 14 deliveries before being dismissed by Glenn Phillips.

The Caribbean player now has 361 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 144.40, which keeps him in the 11th spot on the run charts.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Rashid Khan is the leading wicket taker of IPL 2023 so far

Mayank Markande took the wicket of Quinton de Kock in the second inning. The leg-spinner ended with figures of 1–39 off his three overs. He now has 12 wickets in the campaign and is ranked 14th on the Purple Cap list.

Rashid Khan is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, with 23 so far. The leg spinner got a hold of the Purple Cap after his excellent display at the Wankhede Stadium against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

