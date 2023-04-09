IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match (Updated) 

The 14th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) took place between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, April 10.

SRH skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bowl first. PBKS succumbed to a brilliant exhibition of swing bowling from the new-ball bowlers. Marco Jansen and Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared three wickets in the powerplay, before Mayank Markande took over in the middle overs.

The leg-spinner decimated the batting unit and had them reduced to 88/9 after 15 overs. However, PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan stepped up with a one-man show to guide them to a respectable total of 143 after the first innings.

SRH negotiated the run chase with relative ease. The plot to promote Harry Brook up the order did not pan out quite as hoped. Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram ensured that the required rate never got out of hand and helped Hyderabad claim their first win of IPL 2023 while inflicting a first defeat for PBKS.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Shikhar Dhawan is the new holder of the Orange Cap

Shikhar Dhawan rescued PBKS from mortal peril by scoring an unbeaten 99 off 66 deliveries and was one among the two batters to have crossed double digits.

He overtook Ruturaj Gaikwad in the standings to claim the IPL 2023 Orange Cap for the time being with 225 runs to his name. Ruturaj once again finds himself in the second position with 189 runs to his name.

Rahul Tripathi's unbeaten 75 also takes him to the 11th spot. The right-handed batter has scored 108 runs across three innings so far.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Arshdeep Singh is placed on the eighth rank with six wickets

Arshdeep Singh bowled a tight spell, finishing with figures of 1/20 after he took the wicket of Harry Brook with an exceptional knuckle ball.

The left-arm pacer now has six wickets in the tournament so far and holds the eighth spot in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap list. He is the leading wicket-taker among Indian pacers alongside Mohammed Shami.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan, and Mark Wood all have eight wickets and hold the top three spots in the wicket-takers chart.

