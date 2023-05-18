IPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match (Updated) 

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) claimed two massive points in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a dominant win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, May 18.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first in the crucial encounter, in terms of their playoff hopes. SRH made a few changes to their playing XI, which included the return of Harry Brook.

The new opening combination of Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma got off to a sluggish start before Michael Bracewell dismissed them both in the fifth over of the innings.

Reeling at 28/2, Heinrich Klaasen exhibited a quality display under pressure, dominating the spinners, en route to his maiden IPL hundred. He became only the fourth SRH batter to reach the three-figure mark and was the second fastest to do so. The efforts by the Proteas star helped SRH to a total of 186/5 in the first innings.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis led RCB off to a flying start in the run chase. The duo scored 64 runs in the powerplay and put up yet another three-figure opening partnership in the season. They eventually ended up putting together 172 runs in overs 17.5 overs, with Kohli notching his sixth IPL hundred in the process.

The Royals Challengers ended up wrapping up the run chase with four balls to spare to keep themselves alive in IPL 2023.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Faf du Plessis crossed the 700-run mark for the season with his match-winning fifty

Heinrich Klaasen burst into the list of the top run-getters in IPL 2023 after his stunning hundred. The wicketkeeper-batter now has 430 runs in 11 matches to be ranked seventh on the Orange Cap list.

Faf du Plessis extended his lead at the top of the run charts and is now staring at history with a handful of matches remaining in the tournament. The RCB skipper scored 71 runs in 42 balls against SRH and now has 702 runs for the campaign so far.

Virat Kohli squashed all the talk surrounding his tempo in the middle overs with classic innings in a run chase. He went on to score 100 runs off 63 deliveries to take his run tally to 538 runs for the season to claim the fourth rank.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Mohammed Shami is the current Purple Cap holder

Mohammed Siraj bowled a splendid spell with the new ball as well as in the death overs in his home venue. The right-arm pacer ended with figures of 1/17 off his four overs, taking his wicket tally to 17 and as a result, holds the eighth spot in the wickets chart.

Mohammed Shami is the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2023 with 23 scalps so far. GT spinner Rashid Khan is level with his teammate with 23 wickets but holds the second spot due to an inferior economy rate.

