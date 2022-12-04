IPL 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin certain that LSG would bid for Ben Stokes in upcoming mini-auction

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin feels that KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will surely bid for star England all-rounder Ben Stokes. The current England Test captain has set his base price at ₹2 crore for the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

The statement comes after the all-rounder's match-winning knock for his team in the T20 World Cup final.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Indian off-spinner said:

“Lucknow Super Giants will definitely go for Ben Stokes. Only if they don’t get him, they will go for other players.”

Stokes, who was last bought for ₹12.5 crore by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2018, has not played in the IPL over the last two years. He pulled out of the 2021 season due to a knee injury and didn’t register himself for the 2022 edition of the tournament.

So far, the all-rounder has played 43 IPL games, where he has scored 920 runs and scalped 28 wickets.

LSG, who have a purse of ₹23.35 crore, might sign Stokes as a replacement for West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder.

Overseas slots remaining: Four

Ashwin, meanwhile, also feels that MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) might bid for a second wicket-keeping option in the form of West Indian Nicholas Pooran. That, according to the veteran off-break bowler, would be if they are unable to buy any of the all-rounders from among Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, or Cameron Green.

“I feel as a second keeper, an explosive left-hander, I know he didn’t play well last year but I feel he will go for a good price, Nicholas Pooran. His resale value will be really high.”

Ashwin continued:

“Even CSK might also go for him because CSK will go for Sam Curran from the Marquee list. They won’t get him. They will go all-out on Ben Stokes as well. They won’t get him as well. They will also go for Cameron Green.”

Pooran has registered himself at a base price of ₹2 crore. The southpaw scored 306 runs in 13 innings for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last season.

It's worth mentioning that CSK will enter the IPL 2023 mini-auction with a purse of ₹20.45 crore.

Overseas slots remaining: Two

IPL 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin feels Jason Holder might replace Dwayne Bravo at CSK

Ravichandran Ashwin feels that CSK might bid for West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder to replace Dwayne Bravo, who has retired from the IPL to become the bowling coach of the franchise.

“It is highly likely that CSK will go for that all-rounder slot to fill up for Dwayne Bravo which is a big shoe to fill. It could be another West Indian in Jason Holder. He has already played for CSK but they released him at that time. It will be interesting to see whether they will want him or not.”

Holder, who made his IPL debut with CSK in 2013, has so far played 38 games where he picked up 49 wickets and scored 247 runs. He has represented four different teams - SRH (three seasons – 2014, 2020, and 2021), KKR and LSG - during his six seasons at the T20 extravaganza.

