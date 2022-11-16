IPL 2023 retention: "Consider Cameron Green at 15 crores now itself" - Aakash Chopra predicts a raging bidding war for the Australian all-rounder at mini-auction

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that Cameron Green will fetch over INR 15 crores at the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction. The Australian all-rounder has been a revelation in white-ball cricket of late, with his stock rising after he showed his potential as a top-order batter.

The IPL has always rewarded talent, and several franchises already have Cameron Green on their radar. The youngster can bowl consistently at 135-140 kmph and has the ability to extract bounce due to his height.

Green showed his potential as an explosive opening batter with a memorable tour of India in September. He scored a match-winning 61 off 30 deliveries in only his second T20I appearance.

Noting that Green could be sold for as much as INR 16.5 crore, Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"Consider Cameron Green at 15 crores now itself. It may even go upto 16 or 16.5 crore as well. GT already have a full team, so they can go all out for him, that is a possibility."

Should Green's bidding war cross the INR 15 crore mark, he will go down in the history books as one of the most expensive players to be sold at the IPL auction.

"If they get Cameron Green, he will open as well as be a fast bowling option" - Aakash Chopra predicts GT as one of the franchises pursue the all-rounder

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) have not changed their winning squad too much, with the major releases coming in the form of Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who have joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

As a result, they are not under a great deal of pressure to heavily bolster their squad.

Noting that GT can kill two birds with one stone if they manage to secure Green's services for IPL 2023, Chopra said:

"GT traded Lockie Ferguson, so I feel that they will need another fast bowler. And with Rahmanullah Gurbaz gone, they should also look for an opening batter."

Chopra added:

"With the money GT have, if they get Cameron Green, he will open as well as be a fast bowling option."

The Hardik Pandya-led side have a purse of ₹19.25 crore remaining after they chose to retain 16 players. The IPL 2023 mini-auction will be held on December 23 in Kochi.

Where will Cameron Green end up following an inevitable bidding war at the auction table? Let us know what you think.

