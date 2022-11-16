Former Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya may now be the Gujarat Titans' (GT) skipper, but his bond with Kieron Pollard has always been special. The 29-year-old has considered Pollard as his mentor as the latter played a huge role in his development when he was new at MI.

The West Indian all-rounder recently announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after Mumbai chose not to retain him. Having played together for seven seasons and racked up a number of memorable moments, Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to pay tribute to Kieron Pollard.

The GT captain thanked Pollard for being there for him during his formative years and wished him all the best for his new role as MI's batting coach. Here's what he captioned his post with:

"My Polly, I couldn't have asked for a better mentor and friend. Playing alongside you on the field has been one of the best experiences of my career so far. Never a dull moment."

Pandya added:

"I wish you the best for your new role. Knowing you the way I do, there is no doubt in my mind that you will succeed at your new role and continue to inspire another generation of fearless cricketers."

He concluded his caption with this:

"Thank you for everything my brother, good luck and see you soon ❤️👊 @kieron.pollard55"

MI set to enter a new era after Kieron Pollard's retirement

Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have been at the heart of MI's middle order for so many seasons. The 2023 IPL season will mark the first instance of the five-time champions playing without any of the trio in their squad.

Sameer Allana @HitmanCricket



Now they have none of them 🥺 Mumbai Indians had the greatest lower order in IPL history with Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.Now they have none of them 🥺 #IPL2023 Mumbai Indians had the greatest lower order in IPL history with Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya.Now they have none of them 🥺 #IPL2023

The onus will now be on the likes of Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David and even Tristan Stubbs to form a new core and take MI's batting ahead. Will they be able to have the same impact that Pollard and the Pandya brothers had? MI will certainly hope so.

