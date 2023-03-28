IPL 2023: Schedule, venues to live streaming details - all you need to know

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2023, is all set to get underway soon. All the franchises are gearing up to give their best for the upcoming T20 league. As part of this year’s edition, a total of 70 league-stage matches will be played across 12 venues over the course of 52 days.

IPL 2023 will be different for a number of reasons. The latest edition will see the introduction of the ‘Impact Player’ rule as part of which teams can bring in a substitute player during the match. Also, team captains have been given the flexibility to announce their playing XI and Impact Player list after the toss, so they can choose their team according to the playing conditions and based on the result of the coin flip.

Gujarat Titans (GT), who won the T20 league in their maiden season, will be looking forward to defending their crown, but are expected to face tough competition. On that note, here are some important details related to IPL 2023.

What is the start date of IPL 2023?

The tournament will begin on March 31 with a game between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Where can I check full schedule of IPL 2023?

Click here to check out the full schedule of Indian Premier League 2023.

Which are the IPL 2023 venues?

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala

How many teams are taking part in this year’s edition?

The same 10 teams as last year will feature in IPL 2023. Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

What is the format of IPL 2023?

The tournament will revert to the home and away format this year. Each franchise will play seven matches at home and seven away in the league stage. The playoffs structure will be the same with two qualifiers, an Eliminator, and the final.

Where to watch Live Telecast of IPL 2023 matches?

The live telecast of IPL 2023 matches will be available on the Star Sports network channels.

Where to watch Live Streaming of IPL 2023 matches?

The live streaming of IPL 2023 matches will be available on the JioCinema app.

Fans can watch all the games without paying any subscription fee. (Check the details here)

Where to book tickets for IPL 2023 matches?

Tickets for IPL 2023 matches can be booked on Paytm Insider and BookMyShow apps.

When and where will the IPL 2023 final be held?

The IPL 2023 final will be played on May 28. The schedule and venues for the playoffs have not been officially announced, but the final is likely to be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What are the IST timings of morning and evening matches?

The day matches begin at 3:30 PM IST and the evening games at 7:30 PM IST.

