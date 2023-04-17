Mumbai Indians skipper Suryakumar Yadav was fined for maintaining a slow-over rate during his side's Indian Premier League 2023 fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, April 16.

"As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Suryakumar Yadav was fined Rs. 12 lakh," a statement from Indian Premier League (IPL) read.

Suryakumar led the side during the absence of Rohit Sharma, who was sitting out due to a stomach bug. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana was fined 25% of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

He was seen having an argument with Mumbai Indians spinner Hrithik Shokeen after the latter dismissed the KKR captain for 5 runs off 10 balls. Shokeen gave the batter a send-off, which saw the Knight Riders' captain lose his cool.

The 22-year-old off-spinner was fined 10% of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets

MI players celebrate the wicket for Shardul Thakur (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Mumbai Indians took on the Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 22 of the Indian Premier League 2023. Having been asked to bat first, the Knight Riders scored 185/6 in their allotted 20 overs courtesy of a century by Venkatesh Iyer.

Iyer (104 off 51 balls) became the second KKR player after Brendon McCullum to score a century in IPL history. His knock included nine sixes and six fours.

In reply, the Mumbai Indians chased the target with 5 wickets in hand and 14 balls to spare. The top scores for Mumbai Indians were Ishan Kishan (58 off 25), captain Suryakumar Yadav (43 off 25) and Tilak Varma (30 off 25).

Rohit Sharma (20) and Tim David (24*) also contributed a few runs to their team's tally to ensure a comfortable victory for the Mumbai-based franchise.

