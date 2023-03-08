IPL 2023: "There was no bowler who could stop him" - Delhi Capitals CEO says team will miss Rishabh Pant

Delhi Capitals (DC) CEO Dhiraj Malhotra has admitted that they will dearly miss Rishabh Pant's services in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Malhotra referred to the accident Pant experienced earlier this year as 'horrible,' but was glad to see the youngster on the road to recovery.

The explosive keeper-batter will miss IPL 2023 as he continues to recover from a life-threatening accident suffered late last year. There is no timeline on his return.

As a result, opening batter David Warner is likely to take over as DC's captain for the 2023 edition.

When asked how big a gaping hole Rishabh Pant's absence would be in the team, Dhiraj Malhotra said the left-hander is an impact player on all fronts.

Speaking to the Times of India, the former ICC events manager stated when asked if DC will miss Pant:

"100 per cent. Not only was he a captain, but he was also our really strong No. 4, No. 5, wicket-keeper batter, who controls the game from behind the stumps. There was no bowler who could stop him. We will miss him for sure."

However, Malhotra's biggest wish is to see the youngster fully back on his feet and return to action at the earliest.

"But this is sport. Injuries can happen to anybody. The accident he had was horrible, but we are just really glad that he came out of it strong. We are really grateful that he is on his way to recovery and hopefully should be back fitter and stronger."

The Delhi-born cricketer first became the captain of the Capitals in the second half of IPL 2021 in the UAE. While he has won 17 out of his 30 matches as captain, Rishabh Pant's tactics came into question last season on multiple occasions.

"We will request him in some of the home games" - Dhiraj Malhotra on Rishabh Pant's presence in the dugout

Dhiraj Malhotra (centre) with Ricky Ponting (left) and Sourav Ganguly. (Credits: Twitter)

Dhiraj Malhotra further conceded that they would love to have Rishabh Pant in the Delhi Capitals dugout, especially for home games. With head coach Ricky Ponting expressing his desire for the same, Malhotra said it depends on the BCCI.

"The plan is to get him, for sure. But again, the dugout is totally controlled by the BCCI. Let's see if they can make an exception. We will request him in some of the home games. He's also in his rehab. So, it also depends on how much he will be available.

"Ponting has already said that he would love to have him in the dressing room. We would love to have him in the dugout, but that will depend on whether BCCI allows it or not."

The Delhi Capitals will play their first game of IPL 2023 on April 1 against the Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow.

